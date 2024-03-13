Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,387 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $372.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

