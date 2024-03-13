Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Public Company Management Stock Performance
PCMC stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Public Company Management
