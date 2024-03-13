Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Public Company Management Stock Performance

PCMC stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the provision of management consulting services. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

