ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCYB stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

