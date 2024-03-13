Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

PG opened at $161.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $137.04 and a 12-month high of $162.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

