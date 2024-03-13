PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $128,295.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,149.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,235. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.