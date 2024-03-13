Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.39

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 2557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.