Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.39

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 2557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
