Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Down 50.7% in February

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

