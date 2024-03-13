Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 256.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,495,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 436,093 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,116,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 318.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 139,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

