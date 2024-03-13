PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 80% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $735.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00132181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001371 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

