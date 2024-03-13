Portal (IOU) One Day Volume Reaches $134,506.61 (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $134,506.61 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.46412698 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $133,713.37 traded over the last 24 hours.”

