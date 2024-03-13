Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 31,716 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Sabre worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sabre Stock Down 3.0 %

Sabre stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

