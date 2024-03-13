Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,500,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

