Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.02 and its 200 day moving average is $215.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $252.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

