Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,196 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cannae were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cannae by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

