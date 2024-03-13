Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average is $300.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

