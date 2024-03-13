Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $731.76 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $731,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $919.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.