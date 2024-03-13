Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $3.67 Million Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 364.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

