Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 64,286 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 3.22% of Akoya Biosciences worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

