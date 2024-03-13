Pocket Network Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $234.83 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

