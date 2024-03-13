Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.63

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 56573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

