Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.81 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

