Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 14th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIFYF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,108. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

