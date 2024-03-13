Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,763 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $297.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $303.40. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

