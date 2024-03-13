Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

