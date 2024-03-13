PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.50

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 128803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

