Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.99. The stock had a trading volume of 946,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

