Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,909,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.75% of Philip Morris International worth $12,582,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,774. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

