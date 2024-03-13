PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

