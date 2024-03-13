Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,830,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,830,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

