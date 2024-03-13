Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q1 guidance to ~($0.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 6,359,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,781. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.