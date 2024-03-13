Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Petco Health and Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

