Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Perpetual’s previous interim dividend of $0.35.

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.84.

Get Perpetual alerts:

Perpetual Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.