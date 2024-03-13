Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Perpetual’s previous interim dividend of $0.35.
Perpetual Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.84.
Perpetual Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.