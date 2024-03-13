Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.38

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 747997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock valued at $619,355,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

