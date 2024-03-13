Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.61

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.61 and last traded at C$48.61, with a volume of 171609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.16.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.23.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

