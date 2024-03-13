Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4944 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.