Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $4,932,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 300.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

