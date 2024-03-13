PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $50.44

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.44, but opened at $51.89. PBF Energy shares last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 408,348 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 442,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in PBF Energy by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 499,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy



PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

