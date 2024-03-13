PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221.59 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $221.59 million and $22.76 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 222,078,294 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 222,078,293.76. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99760082 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $19,805,724.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

