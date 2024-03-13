Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 3rd

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 101,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

