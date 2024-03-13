Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PARA opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.