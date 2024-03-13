Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

