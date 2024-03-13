Palladiem LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Palladiem LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.0% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

