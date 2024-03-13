Palladiem LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Palladiem LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 735,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,372,000 after buying an additional 612,489 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. 667,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,361. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

