Palladiem LLC Invests $212,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,089,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,099,133. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

