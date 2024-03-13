Palladiem LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Palladiem LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,155. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
