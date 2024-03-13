Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1268090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,371 shares of company stock worth $659,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

