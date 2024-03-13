Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.70

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 211198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

