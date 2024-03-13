Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.