Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $275.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 194.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

