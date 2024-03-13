ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 73,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 516,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

